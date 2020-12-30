Boys to men

This is a scene from about five years ago. A bunch of young rappers are gathered at a rooftop on a building in Dharavi. It's where Tony Sebastian aka Tony Psycho lives. The founder of veteran hip-hop crew Dopeadelicz is showing the newbies the ropes, teaching them the rudiments at a time when the corporate gaze is turning towards the genre in India. The youngsters exchange notes, participate diligently in mock ciphers, and soak in the advice that Sebastian dishes out. Then, with time, the eagles learn to fly. The kids form their own crews, Dharavi United and 7Bantaiz, and eventually turn the clock back with United cipher, the final track in Mapulz — Dopeadelicz's latest record — which sees that same bunch of people now working as equal partners spitting polished rhymes.

It's a fitting end to an accomplished album. But it's the first track, Mapul that really shows how far the genre has reached in a country where even at the turn of the last decade, you could almost count the number of rap crews on your fingers. Sebastian tells us that Sean John and Stew B produced the Tamil track. They are two California-based producers that Dopeadelicz got in touch with while preparing the record in late 2018. "They didn't understand the language, but they liked our vibe," Sebastian says, adding that the American duo sent some beats back which he incorporated into Mapul, a track which, had it been a person, would be wearing a lungi but speaking with a West Coast twang.

But this person also puts on the white cap of the Marathi manoos, since the songs in the album reflect on what it means to be a Tamilian living in Mumbai. Overall, the album is like a book of short stories where each track tells a different tale of what this existence is about. Sebastian says, "Maybe we are migrants, but Mumbai is attached to our hearts." And if there is one place in the city that is especially close to him, it's Dharavi or — more specifically — the rooftop where he laid the seeds for what was to come.

