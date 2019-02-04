BP XI v England Lions: Ishan Kishan takes BP XI to 134 for five

cricket

Ishan Kishan

Skipper Ishan Kishan came to the rescue of his side with an unbeaten 40 to enable Board President XI reach 134 for five at stumps on the opening day of the warm-up match against England Lions here yesterday.

Sent into bat, England Lions declared their innings at 145 for six in 60 overs. Ankit Rajpoot did most of the damage for the Board President, returning with figures of 4 for22.

Sam Hain was the top scorer (40 not out) for the Lions while opener Max Holden contributed 38 runs. Ben Duckett, who has opened for England in Tests, fell to a second-ball duck, leg-before wicket to Rajpoot. Skipper Sam Billings, who enjoyed a good run in the unofficial limited-overs series against India 'A', was also dismissed for a duck.

In reply, BP XI was in trouble at 7 for 2, losing Dhruv Shorey (5) and Ricky Bhui (0) before Akshath Reddy (14) and Siddesh Lad (27) steadied the ship with a 35-run partnership. Kishan then took over and stitched useful partnerships with Lad and Priyam Garg (26, 25 balls).

