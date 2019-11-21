BPCL presents Robotic Manhole Cleaning Machines to MCGM M-West Ward

Bharat Petroleum Corporation’s Mumbai Refinery has embarked upon a project to energize the lives of manhole cleaners of MCGM M-West Ward by providing two Robotic Manhole Cleaning machines. The project under the Corporate Social Responsibility umbrella was executed with the support of Dr. Prithviraj C. Chauhan, Assistant Municipal Commissioner, M-West Ward, MCGM and M/s. Genrobotic Innovations Pvt. Ltd, a leading robotic start-up funded under the BPCL start-up scheme.

At a function held on 21 st November 2019, at MCGM-M Ward, Chembur, Shri C. J. Iyer, Executive Director Incharge, Mumbai Refinery presented two Bandicoot Robots (V2.0) to Dr. Prithviraj C. Chauhan, Assistant Municipal Commissioner, M-West Ward, MCGM, in the presence of Shri R.R. Nair, Executive Director HR (MR & JVRs), Shri Kurian Parambi, Chief General Manager HR, Shri E. Rozario General Manager (Admin.) and other senior BPCL and MCGM officials.

Besides robotic cleaning of manholes, the project includes skilling of the MCGM M-West Ward manhole cleaners to use the robots through training and a medical camp and awareness session for them.

The project aims to leverage technology in eliminating manual cleaning of manholes. It will help in reducing health hazards for manhole cleaners since manual cleaning of manholes is a major health concern as on date. The cleaners are engaged in handling all types of waste on a day-to-day basis across the value chain which includes cleaning man-holes, sewer networks, etc.

Apart from the social stigma attached to their profession, these manhole cleaners are exposed to health hazards due to encountering harmful gases such as methane and hydrogen sulphide while cleaning manholes which is dangerous. This often leads to being vulnerable to various health hazards leading to prolonged illness.

Dr. Prithviraj C. Chauhan, Assistant Municipal Commissioner, M-West Ward, MCGM said “MCGM M Ward has always been supported by BPCL through CSR activities. This robotic machine will help our Safai Karmacharis to be safe and is beneficial for the Corporation”.

Mr. CJ Iyer Executive Director In-charge Mumbai Refinery during his address said “There are three benefits in the Robotic manhole cleaning, first is the safety of the manhole cleaners, second is their health and third is the speed of cleaning. The Robotic machine would do the cleaning faster”.

The technological alternative is a way forward to overcome the challenges posed by manual cleaning of manholes.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates