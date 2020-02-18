BPGC clinch Grover Vineyards inter-club golf championship

After a solid start on Day 1, BPGC went on to dominate the second day, scoring 27.5 points to take their tally to 46 and emerge as champions of the Grover Zampa Vineyards inter-club golf championship, co-sponsored by Ameya Logistics at the Bombay Presidency Golf Club, Chembur.

The win ensured BPGC surpassed USC for the most number of titles, winning nine championships.

After ending the day with a three-point lead over US Club, BPGC started their campaign on a winning note with Sumeir Malhotra beating Aaron Rocky of PGC to secure 2.5 points.

Thereafter, Nakul Bakshi, Aryaan Nath, Nishna Patel and Arjun Singh all won their ties comfortably to put BPGC on top. BPGC scored a whopping 18 points to lead the board with 36.5 points at the end of the singles.

