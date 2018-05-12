BPP trustee's party photos leaked on WhatsApp

Viraf Mehta says a fellow board member was using the photos to defame him



Viraf Mehta, BPP Trustee

Days before the campaigning for the Bombay Parsi Punchayet (BPP) board election is scheduled to begin, Trustee Viraf Mehta finds himself in deep soup over a couple of pictures of him partying with a group of people at the Bombay Gym. The pictures, that have been doing the rounds of several Parsi community WhatsApp groups, have raised questions about Viraf's credibility.

In a statement over WhatsApp, he said that the pictures were taken four to five years back and had been circulated out of context. He also told mid-day that it was an attempt to defame him and most likely a member of the BPP board did it.

"I'm trying to find out from where the message originated, but it's very difficult to do that on WhatsApp. I honestly think it's someone from the board," Viraf said, adding that he had a heated exchange of emails over the past fortnight with a board member and these pictures were being used against him.

He also said that the same board member previously threatened him of leaking the pictures. "The photos were taken four to five years back when I had gone out with my rugby team. One of my friends leaked the pictures to this board member. Now, he is trying to use them against me." "This is an attempt to defame me, but who do I go after? I'll file a criminal case against whoever is involved. But the damage is already done," he concluded.

