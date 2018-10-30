Brabourne crowd goes 'Anushka, Anushka' while Virat Kohli fields
'Anushka, Anushka' they chanted while Kohli was fielding in the cover region during the 12th over. The chanting continued till the skipper waved to his fans seated in the East Stand. His gesture drew a thunderous applause from the sold out stand
We have heard fans chanting names of their favourite players during matches, but a section of the crowd at the Brabourne Stadium yesterday surprisingly yelled out the name of India captain Virat Kohli's wife, Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma.
