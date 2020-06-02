'Brace for heavy rain this week': IMD issues red alert for Mumbai

A boy walks through a puddle left by the first shower of the season in the city at Wadala on Monday. Pic/Ashish Raje

As the city is set to open up in phases after a two-month lockdown, it stares at an extremely heavy rain warning by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

A red alert has been declared for Mumbai, Thane and Palghar with heavy rain and thunder-shower forecast for the week. It will be a result of the cyclonic storm forming in the Arabian Sea that is causing low pressure. A slight drizzle on Monday morning soothed the city after a long period of intense heat and humidity. Citizens should expect extremely heavy rain at isolated places in the next couple of days, the IMD said. "A low-pressure area over Southeast and adjoining East-Central Arabian Sea and has intensified into a depression. It is very likely to intensify into a deep depression and further intensify into a cyclonic storm. It is very likely to move nearly northwards till June 2 and then cross north Maharashtra and south Gujarat coasts between Harihareshwar (Raigad, Maharashtra) and Daman during the afternoon of June 3," the IMD stated.

Light to moderate rainfall is thus expected at most places with heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places in south Konkan and Goa. The maximum temperature in Mumbai is likely to be around 31 degrees Celsius and a minimum of around 27 degrees Celsius. "Squally wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph is prevailing over East Central and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea. It is very likely to go to 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph during the next 48 hours. The sea condition is very likely to be rough to very rough," the IMD stated.

Speaking to mid-day, Mahesh Palawat, vice-president of Meteorology and Climate Change at Skymet Weather, saidm "For the next three days, South Mumbai and Mumbai suburbs will have an increasing trend of rain intensity, starting tonight (Monday) onwards. There will be heavy rainfall from Tuesday afternoon till the evening of June 3 but this will not be a continuous spell...there will be on and off rain and heavy showers over many parts of Mumbai. People can expect water logging and traffic jams in many parts in the city, especially low lying areas."

When asked if he had any advice for Mumbaikars, he said, "We advise people to stay indoors. Fishermen should stay away from the coast as tides will be high and will be very strong, accompanied by torrential rainfall. Postpone plans for the next two days.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news