Brace for more fake note discoveries, says SBI report

It said there was a "noticeable increase" in counterfeit notes detected in the denomination of new Rs 500 (up by 4,178%) and Rs 2,000 (by 2,710%), as per the data shared in SBI annual report.

Despite RBI claims that the newly introduced bills are more secure, currency counterfeiters seem to have found a way around it and we should brace for more fake note discoveries, an SBI report said on Wednesday.

'DeMo helped curb black money flows'

The government said demonetisation has achieved the objectives "quite substantially" as it helped curb black money flows, even as the RBI data showed that 99.3 per cent of junked notes came back to the banking system. Economic Affairs Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg said demonetisation was able to curb terrorist financing and promote digital payments.

