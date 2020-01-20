Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston's backstage moment at the SAG Awards spark rumours of a patch-up!

A little while after Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie called it quits, rumours of Pitt and ex Jennifer Aniston getting back together started doing the rounds. Which was expected, since both Pitt and Aniston fell in love when they were quite young, and since then have remained the epitome of the perfect couple. Brad Pitt and Jennifer remained friends through the years, and fans of both the actors have been pining for them to reunite!

Now, photos of them sharing a light moment backstage at the 2020 SAG Awards have gone viral, and we can't keep calm! Obviously, rumour mills started buzzing again, and news of the ex-couple moving in together started circulating! Well, while moving in together seems like quite the leap, we're sure hoping that there's something there. Take a look for yourself!

please brad pitt and jennifer aniston are so cute pic.twitter.com/6GG9wFKQ9v — becca (@laurieslaurence) January 20, 2020

Something's definitely up! It's so much fun to see the way Brad and Jen still are around each other. In fact, Brad Pitt left everything in order to watch Jennifer give her acceptance speech at the SAGs.

i live for brad pitt and jennifer aniston being this extra supportive to each other pic.twitter.com/cVB81F1Shd — ‏Ù (@emrobs) January 20, 2020

Oh well, together or not, Brad and Jen sure make our hearts sing!

