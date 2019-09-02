Brad Pitt attends Kanye West's Sunday Service

hollywood

Brad Pitt's appearance at the Sunday Service was a spontaneous decision. A few days back, Pitt had been supporting his new film 'Ad Astra' at the Venice Film Festival

Brad Pitt

Kanye West's Sunday Service at Watts had a special A-list appearance by none other than actor Brad Pitt. The actor seemingly did not appear in any of the videos shared by Kim Kardashian West and her sisters Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, and Kendall Jenner but he did pop up in a few photos shared by fan accounts, reported People.

In one pair of images, West can be seen smiling as he shares a moment with the actor. According to TMZ, Pitt's appearance at the Sunday Service was a spontaneous decision. A few days back, Pitt had been supporting his new film 'Ad Astra' at the Venice Film Festival.

Recently, Kardashian West gave fans their first look at her husband's upcoming album. On Thursday, the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star posted a cryptic photo on Twitter with the title of her husband's new album, 'Jesus Is King.'

The photo, which features a copy of the Bible opened to Psalm 57:6, a flashlight, a jar of lemons and multiple rough drafts, focuses on a sheet of notebook paper teasing the album title and a potential tracklist.

The list ends with a note of Sept. 27 -- the album's slated release date. In July, West had released the single 'Brothers' for season 2 of the BET drama 'Tales'.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates