Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga bond over their film A Star Is Born

hollywood

Talking about the film, the Hangover star said, "The thing that I was aware of from the beginning and I cherish even to this day is how much we both had at stake because it was a first for both of us

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper

American stars Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga, in a recent chat, opened up about how they relied on one another while filming A Star is Born. It was Cooper's directorial debut and Gaga's first big screen role.

Earlier, at the Venice Film Festival, Cooper had admitted that he did not know Lady Gaga was Italian and said their East Coast Italian-American families played a huge part in their bond.

Gaga added that the trust she had in him every day on set, provided a remarkable artistic experience. "I feel honestly completely humbled and grateful to be here sitting next to him," she said.

After receiving warm receptions at its premiere at the Venice Film Festival and the Toronto Film Festival, the film is all set to open the Tokyo International Film Festival too. A Star is Born is a remake of the 1937 film of the same name. The story revolves around a star who helps an aspiring young actress find fame while he struggles with his own demons.

