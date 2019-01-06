Bradley Cooper feared failing miserably

Jan 06, 2019, 08:30 IST | IANS

Bradley Cooper said he would be keen to turn A Star Is Born into a Broadway show

Hollywood star Bradley Cooper says he was worried his directorial debut "A Star Is Born" would "fail miserably". "I was just hoping that I wouldn't fail miserably. It's vulnerable, you know, writing, co-writing, telling a story and directing it. I mean I had no idea what was going to happen," Cooper told etonline.com.

He added: "I just knew that I had to try. So, the fact that it has been well received, I just want savour it." Cooper teamed up with pop star Lady Gaga for the film "A Star Is Born".

He said he would be keen to turn the film into a Broadway show. Asked about the possibility, he said: "Yeah, that would be a great idea. I mean, we have the music!"

