Bradley Cooper 'Looked Good' during night out with pals post-split from Irina Shayk
Bradley Cooper, 44, and 33-year-old supermodel Irina Shayk, started dating in April 2015 after their respective breakups from Suki Waterhouse and Cristiano Ronaldo
Pals before Gals! About less than a week after he broke up with his longtime girlfriend Irina Shayk, Bradley Cooper stepped out with friends for a chill night. "Bradley was low key at Sunset Tower and trying hard not to be noticed and looked good," an insider told Us Weekly.
While the actor was trying to dodge the limelight, some girls noticed him and started yelling his name. "As he was walking out, there was a group of girls who yelled his name and other restaurant-goers felt bad because it seemed like he was just having a laid-back night," the source added.
After dating for about four years, Cooper and Shayk decided to call it quits. The actor, 44, and the 33-year-old supermodel started dating in April 2015 after their respective breakups from Suki Waterhouse and Cristiano Ronaldo.
Reportedly, even after the breakup, Shayk is staying at Cooper's home. "They split but she is still staying at his house for now. It's complicated because of the baby," a source told. The two welcomed their daughter, Lea De Seine, in March 2017 but kept the news under wraps for a few weeks.
Also read: Lady Gaga on performance with Bradley Cooper: Love's what we wanted you to see
