Bradley Cooper to perform with Lady Gaga at Oscars

hollywood

A Star Is Born actors Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga will perform on the Oscar-nominated song Shallow at the 91st Academy Awards

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper

A Star Is Born actors Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga will perform on the Oscar-nominated song "Shallow" at the 91st Academy Awards. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences tweeted the news on Friday, writing simply: "Cooper. Gaga. ‘Shallow'. Oscars", reports ew.com

The move was widely expected, and means that four of the five nominees for Best Original Song have now been confirmed for performances during the ceremony: "Shallow", "I'll fight"; "The place where lost go" and "When a cowboy trades his spurs for wings".

Cooper made his directorial debut with A Star Is Born, which is based on the eponymous 1937 film, which was directed by William Wellmam. The story revolves around a fading star who helps a woman get ahead in her career when his own career is spiraling downward.

Talking about the film, the Hangover star said, "The thing that I was aware of from the beginning and I cherish even to this day is how much we both had at stake because it was a first for both of us. We knew that we were really going to have to rely on each other because it's scary putting yourself out there to this degree." Earlier, at the Venice Film Festival, Cooper had admitted that he did not know Lady Gaga was Italian and said their East Coast Italian-American families played a huge part in their bond.

The 91st Academy Awards will be held on February 24 here and will air in India on Star Movies.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever