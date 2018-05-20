Bradley Cooper to star in Clint Eastwood's 'The Mule'

The Mule will mark Clint Eastwood's first acting job since Trouble With The Curve (2012)



Bradley Cooper

Bradley Cooper has been roped in to star in actor-filmmaker Clint Eastwood's next The Mule. As per reports, The Mule is Eastwood's next directing gig that he also plans to star in. The film will mark Eastwood's first acting job since Trouble With The Curve (2012).

The film could also be one of his final on-screen appearances. The movie is based on a 2014 New York Times Magazine feature by Sam Dolnick and follows Earl Stone (Eastwood), a man in his 80s who is broke when he is offered a job that requires him to drive. But unbeknownst to Earl, he's signed on as a drug courier.

