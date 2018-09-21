Bradley Cooper's A Star is Born gets India release date

hollywood

Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga starrer A Star is Born will release in India on October 12

Bradley Cooper

Actors Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga starrer "A Star is Born" will release in India on October 12.

Warner Bros Pictures is bringing the film to India. It will release in English, read a statement to IANS.

Cooper has expanded his creative horizons and will be making his directional debut with "A Star Is Born". He is also co-producing the project through his 22 and Green production company along with Jon Peters, Bill Gerber and Basil Iwanyk.

The project is based on the eponymous 1937 film, which was directed by William Wellmam.

In this new take on the tragic love story, Cooper plays seasoned musician Jackson Maine, who discovers and falls in love with struggling artist Ally (Gaga). She has just about given up on her dream to make it big as a singer until Maine coaxes her into the spotlight. But even as Ally's career takes off, the personal side of their relationship is breaking down, as Maine fights an ongoing battle with his own internal demons.

It also features Andrew Dice Clay, Dave Chappelle and Sam Elliott.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever