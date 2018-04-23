Bradley Cooper's secret pact with 'A Star Is Born' co-actor Lady Gaga

Bradley Cooper recalled the singer asking him to do his best job as a director and to his shock she would try turning him into a musician



Bradley Cooper

Bradley Cooper has revealed that his co-star Lady Gaga had called upon him to make a deal to extract an "honest" performance out of her in his directorial debut "A Star Is Born". Cooper also features in the lead with Gaga, who is making her acting debut with the film. The 43-year-old actor recalled the singer asking him to do his best job as a director and to his shock she would try turning him into a musician, Billboard reported.

"She (Gaga) said right from the beginning that there would be a bargain. (She said) 'I'm gonna rely on you to get a performance that's honest out of me' - because she'd never done a film before - 'and I'm gonna make sure that you're going to turn into a musician. Because we're going to sing everything live.' And I went, 'Wait, what?'"

"She said, 'No, the only way this is going to work - I can't stand when I watch movies when they have music and you can tell when it's pre-recorded and people are lip-syncing. And she's right. So that was terrifying, but I really relied on her," Cooper said.

The actor was speaking on the sidelines of the Tribeca Film Festival with Robert De Niro.

De Niro, who has featured with Cooper in four films including "Silver Linings Playbook" and "Limitless", said the movie has turned out to be "terrific".

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Except for the change in headline, the story has been provided "AS-IS," "AS AVAILABLE, without any verification or editing from our side. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever