Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor heads to Manali for shoot despite shoulder injury

When he signed on the ambitious superhero film Brahmastra, little had Ranbir Kapoor imagined that his heroic antics would have to transcend the screen. On Sunday night, the actor, with his arm in a sling, braved a shoulder injury as he headed out to Manali for the next schedule of the Ayan Mukerji-directed mythological action-adventure film. Postponing the schedule was not possible since the film is racing against time to meet its summer 2020 release.

A trade source says, "Ranbir had joined his friends for their Sunday ritual of a football match in Juhu. However, the actor sprained his shoulder during the game. Despite the injury, he attended cousin Armaan Jain's birthday party with Alia Bhatt in the evening, and headed out to Manali in the wee hours of the morning."



Ranbir Kapoor at the football match on Sunday. Pic/Anurag Ahire

The source adds that the 15-day schedule is crucial for the superhero film as it traces the origin of Kapoor's character, Shiva. While Mukerji had initially planned to kick off the stint with some action sequences, he had to alter the plan keeping his lead actor's compromised state in mind. "Ranbir rested it out yesterday while Ayan shot some key sequences with the rest of the cast. He is expected to start filming from Tuesday. However, both Ayan and he have decided to push the action scenes for the latter half of the schedule."

All Stars Football Club physiotherapist Vaibhav Daga, who is treating Kapoor, says, "Ranbir will benefit from minimum movement. That's why his arm is in a sling. I have suggested some exercises, and recommended him to use cold packs."

