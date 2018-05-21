BrahMos supersonic cruise missile test-fired

The missile was test-fired from a mobile launcher stationed at launch pad 3 of the Integrated Test Range (ITR) at Chandipur at 10.40 am, DRDO officials said



BrahMos was test-fired from a mobile launcher. Pic/PTI

India on Monday successfully test-fired the Indo-Russian joint venture BrahMos supersonic cruise missile from a test range along the Odisha coast to validate some new features.

The missile was test-fired from a mobile launcher stationed at launch pad 3 of the Integrated Test Range (ITR) at Chandipur at 10.40 am, DRDO officials said. The trial was conducted to validate its "life extension" technologies developed for the first time in India by DRDO and team BraHmos, said an official of the ITR. Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman congratulated DRDO scientists and team BrahMos for the successful launch.

