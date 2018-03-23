BrahMos supersonic cruise missile tested successfully with 'seeker'
India on Thursday successfully test fired the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile with an indigenous 'seeker' at Rajasthan's Pokhran test range, enhancing the country's capability of hitting enemy targets at a range of up to 400 km
A Brahmos cruise missile launcher at Rajpath during a Republic Day parade in New Delhi. File pic/AFP
India on Thursday successfully test fired the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile with an indigenous 'seeker' at Rajasthan's Pokhran test range, enhancing the country's capability of hitting enemy targets at a range of up to 400 km.
Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the missile hit the target with "pin-point" accuracy and the success will further bolster India's national security. It was for the first time that the missile was tested with indigenously developed 'seeker' technology. The seeker — developed by the DRDO — determines the accuracy of a missile by guiding it to the target, officials said. "Formidable Supersonic Cruise Missile #BrahMos was successfully flight tested at 8:42 am on Thursday at Pokhran test range, Rajasthan," Sitharaman tweeted.
400 km
The distance at which the missile can hit a target
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever
Trending Video