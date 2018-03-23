BrahMos supersonic cruise missile tested successfully with 'seeker'

India on Thursday successfully test fired the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile with an indigenous 'seeker' at Rajasthan's Pokhran test range, enhancing the country's capability of hitting enemy targets at a range of up to 400 km



A Brahmos cruise missile launcher at Rajpath during a Republic Day parade in New Delhi. File pic/AFP

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the missile hit the target with "pin-point" accuracy and the success will further bolster India's national security. It was for the first time that the missile was tested with indigenously developed 'seeker' technology. The seeker — developed by the DRDO — determines the accuracy of a missile by guiding it to the target, officials said. "Formidable Supersonic Cruise Missile #BrahMos was successfully flight tested at 8:42 am on Thursday at Pokhran test range, Rajasthan," Sitharaman tweeted.

400 km

The distance at which the missile can hit a target

