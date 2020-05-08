Brain tease

Sign up

Crossword puzzles and quizzes are known to offer good exercise and stimulation for the brain. At the same time, an added sense of accomplishment and relaxation emerges after having figured the solutions out. Among these brain teasers, Sudoku is popularly perceived as an intellectual game but happens to be a simple puzzle that anyone can crack. The only challenge being, how long does one take?

During the lockdown, while a lot of people have been sharing their workout videos, others have tried to create sessions around exercising the mind. Startup Sabha, a growing community of entrepreneurs, students and freelancers, is one such platform that offers interesting mind-related game options. Their upcoming session involves an online Sudoku tournament, where the fastest one to solve the problem wins a cash prize.



Gagan Takker

After you sign up, a link to a WhatsApp group will be e-mailed to you. A Sudoku quiz will be posted on this group and participants have to try solving it as quickly as possible. All the rules of the game will be explained in detail before starting off. “We have conducted this tournament twice before. The basic thought behind it was to get people to keep practising their intellect amidst the lockdown” shares Gagan Takkar, co-founder of Startup Sabha.

On May 10, 10 pm to May 17, 10 pm

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 49 onwards

