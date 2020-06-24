Brainy day out

Processing the pandemic hasn't been easy on children. At the same time, it is also imperative that they keep learning — even if it's on the screen. At this virtual session, Minaz Ajani, an internationally-licensed movement-based learning instructor and co-founder of Leap Ahead Assessment and Learning Centre as well as Learn Studio, will introduce a programme called Brain Gym, which is a series of gentle movement activities that can help enhance learning.

Ajani will elaborate on how these exercises entail the use of both hemispheres of the brain. This process not only improves communication, but also sharpens memory skills and builds self-esteem.

On June 25, 5 pm

Call 9820013694

Log on to Leap Ahead Assessment And Learning Centre on Facebook

Free

