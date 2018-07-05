Brand Roger Federer is worth more than Kim Kardashian and Queen Elizabeth II

Federer has signed a 10-year deal with the Japanese brand. As a part of the PR activity, after his straight sets win over Serbian Dusan Lajovic at Wimbledon, Federer gave away his Uniqlo headband to a girl in the crowd

Queen Elizabeth, Roger Federer and Kim Kardashian

Swiss tennis great Roger Federer's latest deal with Japanese clothing brand Uniqlo that is worth 23million pounds (approx R208 cr) a year, has made him richer than singer Elton John, Queen Elizabeth II and American reality TV star Kim Kardashian.

Federer has signed a 10-year deal with the Japanese brand. As a part of the PR activity, after his straight sets win over Serbian Dusan Lajovic at Wimbledon, Federer gave away his Uniqlo headband to a girl in the crowd.

Federer has won a 88million pounds in prize money, but that is much lesser than the 600million-plus earned pounds in sponsorship. There is no doubt about him being a great tennis player on court, but it is now established that he is super savvy off it too.

