Brand USA successfully organizes Eighth Annual India Travel Mission
A delegation of 53 delegates from 38 U.S. tourism organizations travel to Chennai, Mumbai and New Delhi
Brand USA, the destination marketing organization for the United States, successfully organized their eighth annual India Travel Mission with an aim to educate the Indian travel industry on the limitless potential of the U.S. as a travel destination, plus build and renew relationships with their Indian trade partners. A delegation of 38 U.S. companies and 53 delegates took part in this mission that traveled to Chennai, Mumbai and New Delhi from September 22-27, 2019. Delegates, including representatives from tourism boards, hotels and receptive operators, among others, received an overwhelming response from the Indian travel trade with more than 820 people attending the multi-city business event. The finale was a dedicated media day, organized in New Delhi, where leading travel trade and consumer media were invited to interact with and gather inputs from visiting U.S. delegation.
Commenting on the success of the sales mission, Sheema Vohra, Managing Director of Brand USA in India, said, “The 2019 Brand USA India Mission has been a remarkable event, with the engagement in each city generating noteworthy opportunities and avenues for future business expansion with our Indian partners. This year’s tremendous turnout further enhances the USA as one of the most preferred travel destinations, offering a diverse range of immersive experiences. India holds vast potential for increased tourism to the United States of America and we anticipate significant growth in future.”
The United States of America has seen an upsurge in tourist arrivals from India. In 2018, a record 1.4 million Indians visited the U.S., positioning India at the 10th slot in terms of visitor arrivals. Moreover, Indians were ranked 5th highest in visitor spending in the USA. Indians’ spend reached $15.78 billion in 2018 as compared to spends of $14.70 billion in 2017, more than several countries with higher arrival numbers to the USA. There is still tremendous opportunity for growth in the near future, as the U.S. currently captures only about 5.5 percent of the Indian outbound travel market. With more Indians now acquiring passports and with the rise of an affluent middle-class, India is positioned as a key market for Brand USA.
Note to Editors:
A. List of participating U.S. organizations:
1. 7M Tours
2. American Tours International, LLC
3. Atlanta Convention & Visitors Bureau
4. Avis India
5. Bindlestiff Tours
6. Choose Chicago
7. Citadel Outlets
8. Destination Niagara USA
9. Whirlpool Jet Boat Tours
10. Discover Destinations
11. Experience Kissimmee
12. Explore Georgia
13. Hornblower Cruises & Events
14. Jupiter Legend Corporation | Universal Vision
15. Los Angeles Tourism & Convention Board
16. Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority
17. Maxim Tours
18. Merlin Entertainments Group, North America
19. MGM Resorts International
20. Oregon's Mt. Hood Territory
21. Oregon's Mt Hood Territory (America's Hub World Tours)
22. Papillon Grand Canyon Helicopters
23. Philadelphia Convention & Visitors Bureau
24. Red Carpet Travels
25. Santa Monica Travel & Tourism
26. SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment
27. Simon Shopping Destinations
28. TaxFree Shopping
29. The Countryside of Philadelphia
30. Tours Limited
31. Travel Oregon
32. Travel Nevada
33. Universal Parks & Resorts
34. Utah State Office of Tourism
35. Visit California
36. Visit Fairfax
37. Visit Houston
38. Brand USA
B. ABOUT BRAND USA
Brand USA, the destination marketing organization for the United States, was established by the Travel Promotion Act as the nation's first public-private partnership to promote the United States as a premier travel destination and to communicate U.S. travel policies and procedures to worldwide travelers. The organization’s mission is to increase international visitation to the USA in order to fuel the U.S. economy and enhance the image of the United States worldwide. Formed as the Corporation for Travel Promotion in 2010, the public-private entity began operations in May 2011 and does business as Brand USA. According to studies by Oxford Economics, over the past six years, Brand USA's marketing initiatives have helped welcome 6.6 million incremental visitors to the USA, benefiting the U.S. economy with more than $21.8 billion in total economic impact and supporting, on average, nearly 52,000 incremental U.S. jobs a year.
For industry or partner information about Brand USA, visit TheBrandUSA.com. To discover more about the USA and the boundless diversity of American travel experiences and authentic, rich culture, please visit Brand USA’s consumer website GoUSA.in or VisitTheUSA.com (International) and follow Visit The USA on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe
US President Donald Trump calls PM Narendra Modi 'Father of India'