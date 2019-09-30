Brand USA successfully organizes Eighth Annual India Travel Mission

Brand USA, the destination marketing organization for the United States, successfully organized their eighth annual India Travel Mission with an aim to educate the Indian travel industry on the limitless potential of the U.S. as a travel destination, plus build and renew relationships with their Indian trade partners. A delegation of 38 U.S. companies and 53 delegates took part in this mission that traveled to Chennai, Mumbai and New Delhi from September 22-27, 2019. Delegates, including representatives from tourism boards, hotels and receptive operators, among others, received an overwhelming response from the Indian travel trade with more than 820 people attending the multi-city business event. The finale was a dedicated media day, organized in New Delhi, where leading travel trade and consumer media were invited to interact with and gather inputs from visiting U.S. delegation.

Commenting on the success of the sales mission, Sheema Vohra, Managing Director of Brand USA in India, said, “The 2019 Brand USA India Mission has been a remarkable event, with the engagement in each city generating noteworthy opportunities and avenues for future business expansion with our Indian partners. This year’s tremendous turnout further enhances the USA as one of the most preferred travel destinations, offering a diverse range of immersive experiences. India holds vast potential for increased tourism to the United States of America and we anticipate significant growth in future.”

The United States of America has seen an upsurge in tourist arrivals from India. In 2018, a record 1.4 million Indians visited the U.S., positioning India at the 10th slot in terms of visitor arrivals. Moreover, Indians were ranked 5th highest in visitor spending in the USA. Indians’ spend reached $15.78 billion in 2018 as compared to spends of $14.70 billion in 2017, more than several countries with higher arrival numbers to the USA. There is still tremendous opportunity for growth in the near future, as the U.S. currently captures only about 5.5 percent of the Indian outbound travel market. With more Indians now acquiring passports and with the rise of an affluent middle-class, India is positioned as a key market for Brand USA.

Note to Editors:

A. List of participating U.S. organizations:

1. 7M Tours

2. American Tours International, LLC

3. Atlanta Convention & Visitors Bureau

4. Avis India

5. Bindlestiff Tours

6. Choose Chicago

7. Citadel Outlets

8. Destination Niagara USA

9. Whirlpool Jet Boat Tours

10. Discover Destinations

11. Experience Kissimmee

12. Explore Georgia

13. Hornblower Cruises & Events

14. Jupiter Legend Corporation | Universal Vision

15. Los Angeles Tourism & Convention Board

16. Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority

17. Maxim Tours

18. Merlin Entertainments Group, North America

19. MGM Resorts International

20. Oregon's Mt. Hood Territory

21. Oregon's Mt Hood Territory (America's Hub World Tours)

22. Papillon Grand Canyon Helicopters

23. Philadelphia Convention & Visitors Bureau

24. Red Carpet Travels

25. Santa Monica Travel & Tourism

26. SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment

27. Simon Shopping Destinations

28. TaxFree Shopping

29. The Countryside of Philadelphia

30. Tours Limited

31. Travel Oregon

32. Travel Nevada

33. Universal Parks & Resorts

34. Utah State Office of Tourism

35. Visit California

36. Visit Fairfax

37. Visit Houston

38. Brand USA

B. ABOUT BRAND USA

Brand USA, the destination marketing organization for the United States, was established by the Travel Promotion Act as the nation's first public-private partnership to promote the United States as a premier travel destination and to communicate U.S. travel policies and procedures to worldwide travelers. The organization’s mission is to increase international visitation to the USA in order to fuel the U.S. economy and enhance the image of the United States worldwide. Formed as the Corporation for Travel Promotion in 2010, the public-private entity began operations in May 2011 and does business as Brand USA. According to studies by Oxford Economics, over the past six years, Brand USA's marketing initiatives have helped welcome 6.6 million incremental visitors to the USA, benefiting the U.S. economy with more than $21.8 billion in total economic impact and supporting, on average, nearly 52,000 incremental U.S. jobs a year.

For industry or partner information about Brand USA, visit TheBrandUSA.com. To discover more about the USA and the boundless diversity of American travel experiences and authentic, rich culture, please visit Brand USA’s consumer website GoUSA.in or VisitTheUSA.com (International) and follow Visit The USA on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

