Brangelina's kids stay with Jolie amid coronavirus outbreak

Hollywood star Angelina Jolie is self-isolating along with her children, and maintaining distance from everyone, including her former husband and actor Brad Pitt. According to reports, Jolie, 44, is "keeping the children with her" rather than letting them be with Pitt amid the pandemic.

The Maleficent star has decided that during the crisis, the children — Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 13, and 11-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne — should be with her. Their eldest child, Maddox, 18, also flew down from South Korea, where he is studying at Yonsei University in Seoul. His semester was cancelled and he decided that he would rather be with his mother in this challenging time.

"All the kids are home with Angelina but they [continue to see Brad] and go over for their regular visits. They are keeping up with their school-work, practising their languages, playing instruments, board games and helping cook dinner," said a source to E! News.

"They are having a lot of family time and just hanging out together watching movies," added the source. While Jolie is home-schooling her other children, Maddox plans to continue with his Korean and Russian studies. She has decided to keep on top of the kids' studies by "waking them up early" and then setting tasks throughout the day. Earlier, it was reported that 13-year-old Shiloh wanted her father to "save her from coronavirus".

A report in US publication Star claimed that the children loved "spending lockdown time" with the Oscar winning actor, 56. "At the moment, they find their dad to be a really calming influence. Brad's more than happy to have his kids anytime they want, but will be Angie's decision," a source said.

