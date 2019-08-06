Brave girl saves 5-year-old brother from getting strangled inside lift

international

A young girl in Istanbul saved her little brother's life inside an elevator when he tangled himself around the rope and was dragged up into the air

A still from the video. Pic courtesy/Twitter/People's Daily, China

A young girl in Istanbul is now the 'hero' on the internet after her video of saving her little brother's life inside an elevator went viral. In a video that has surfaced the internet on social media platform, Twitter, where two little girls and a boy entered the elevator. Soon after the doors closed, a rope inside the elevator was trapped. Unfortunately, the five-year-old boy tangled himself around the rope and as the lift went up, he was pulled up into the air.

His sister watched him but instead of panicking, she immediately grabbed his legs to prevent the child from suffocating and used her wits to press the alarm button simultaneously. The brave sister then, patiently helped the child to untangle himself from the rope. The entire incident has was captured on CCTV and went viral on social media recently.

Horrifying moment! Sister stayed calm and saved the boy who got hang by toy rope inside an elevator in Istanbul, Turkey. Please watch your children when using elevator. pic.twitter.com/NmZ2x5VwyE — People's Daily, China (@PDChina) August 1, 2019

People on the internet lauded the girl's wits and efforts. Here's how the internet reacted to this viral video:

this girl is my hero.. God bless you — musa mohammed (@myhopein_christ) August 1, 2019

The girl quickly handled the critical situation very aptly.

Very sharp brain girl.

Bravo. — Vakil Saahab (@VSaahab) August 4, 2019

Hats of to baby sister, very talented and intelligent action by saving het r little brorher, really the boy has a great sister — M Naveen Kumar (@MNaveen89234580) August 4, 2019

This little get literally bagged the best sister title of the year with her bravery, wits and quick action!

