Search

Brave the waves

Published: Jul 02, 2019, 07:02 IST | The Guide Team

As dangerous as it sounds, the organisers will be taking safety measures with trained guides and safety gear to ensure you make the most of this thrilling escapade

Brave the waves

When was the last time you did something adventurous? A close encounter with strong currents from a waterfall and a slow descent from a rocky façade makes for a perfect combination this monsoon. As dangerous as it sounds, the organisers will be taking safety measures with trained guides and safety gear to ensure you make the most of this thrilling escapade.

On: July 6, 7, 27 and 28, 7 am to 4 pm.
Meeting Point: Bhivpuri Railway Station.
Call: 9028278502
COST: Rs 1,000

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe

Tags

mumbai guidethings to do in mumbai

Let's talk food with Amit Jatia and Rishi Khiani

Related News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK