Brave the waves

As dangerous as it sounds, the organisers will be taking safety measures with trained guides and safety gear to ensure you make the most of this thrilling escapade

When was the last time you did something adventurous? A close encounter with strong currents from a waterfall and a slow descent from a rocky façade makes for a perfect combination this monsoon. As dangerous as it sounds, the organisers will be taking safety measures with trained guides and safety gear to ensure you make the most of this thrilling escapade.

On: July 6, 7, 27 and 28, 7 am to 4 pm.

Meeting Point: Bhivpuri Railway Station.

Call: 9028278502

COST: Rs 1,000

