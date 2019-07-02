Brave the waves
As dangerous as it sounds, the organisers will be taking safety measures with trained guides and safety gear to ensure you make the most of this thrilling escapade
When was the last time you did something adventurous? A close encounter with strong currents from a waterfall and a slow descent from a rocky façade makes for a perfect combination this monsoon. As dangerous as it sounds, the organisers will be taking safety measures with trained guides and safety gear to ensure you make the most of this thrilling escapade.
On: July 6, 7, 27 and 28, 7 am to 4 pm.
Meeting Point: Bhivpuri Railway Station.
Call: 9028278502
COST: Rs 1,000
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe
Let's talk food with Amit Jatia and Rishi Khiani