Brave the waves
As dangerous as it sounds, the organisers will be taking safety measures with trained guides and safety gear to ensure you make the most of this thrilling escapade
When was the last time you did something adventurous? A close encounter with strong currents from a waterfall and a slow descent from a rocky façade makes for a perfect combination this monsoon. As dangerous as it sounds, the organisers will be taking safety measures with trained guides and safety gear to ensure you make the most of this thrilling escapade.
On: July 6, 7, 27 and 28, 7 am to 4 pm.
Meeting point: Bhivpuri Railway Station.
Call: 9028278502
Cost: Rs 1,000
Setting the stage workshop
There are many different aspects that go into directing a play, including ensuring the technical details, effective man management and improvisation. Attend a workshop where veteran thespian Akarsh Khurana will help budding directors master the craft and learn the details of what goes on behind the scenes of a play.
On: July 2 and July 3, 10 am to 2 pm
At: Prithvi Theatre, 20 Janki Kutir, Juhu
Call: 7506025456
Cost: Rs 800
Let's talk food with Amit Jatia and Rishi Khiani