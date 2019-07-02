Brave the waves

things-to-do

As dangerous as it sounds, the organisers will be taking safety measures with trained guides and safety gear to ensure you make the most of this thrilling escapade

When was the last time you did something adventurous? A close encounter with strong currents from a waterfall and a slow descent from a rocky façade makes for a perfect combination this monsoon. As dangerous as it sounds, the organisers will be taking safety measures with trained guides and safety gear to ensure you make the most of this thrilling escapade.

On: July 6, 7, 27 and 28, 7 am to 4 pm.

Meeting point: Bhivpuri Railway Station.

Call: 9028278502

Cost: Rs 1,000

Setting the stage workshop

There are many different aspects that go into directing a play, including ensuring the technical details, effective man management and improvisation. Attend a workshop where veteran thespian Akarsh Khurana will help budding directors master the craft and learn the details of what goes on behind the scenes of a play.

On: July 2 and July 3, 10 am to 2 pm

At: Prithvi Theatre, 20 Janki Kutir, Juhu

Call: 7506025456

Cost: Rs 800

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates