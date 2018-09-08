Brazil beat USA 2-0 with goals from Firmino, Neymar

football

Neymar, who now plays for France's PSG, converted the penalty with a soft shot to the left as Steffen lunged to the right

Neymar/Agency Photo

Brazil went up against the United States in a FIFA friendly tie and won 2-0 as both teams began their preparations for the Qatar World Cup 2022. Brazil maintained its strong tradition with an easy win on Friday, thanks to the goals by forwards Roberto Firmino at the 11th minute and Neymar converting a penalty at the 43rd.

Brazil's midfielder Douglas Costa came in from the right to make a cross at Firmino in a perfect center allowing the latter to send the ball past US goalkeeper Zack Steffen, reports Efe news. With Brazil, under coach Adenor Leonardo Bacchi, dominating the field the young US team under the guidance of coach Dave Sarachan, showed the spirit of struggle but were no match for the football titans.

Before the end of first half came Brazil's second goal when defender Fabinho cut into the penalty area, an action that led referee Fernando Guerrero to call foul. Neymar, who now plays for France's PSG, converted the penalty with a soft shot to the left as Steffen lunged to the right. The second half saw both coaches making numerous changes to the team and Brazil had another clear opportunity to turn the score 3-0 at 51 minutes by a shot from Neymar but was unsuccessful.

The minutes were spent with a Brazil that kept Neymar in the field to be engaged in training with an obsession for always having the ball and not letting go when it was near the area. The Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson Becker appeared to have little to do and managed to save a goal at 72 minutes by US midfielder Wil Trapp, what was perhaps the US' best chance in the match. This was Brazil's nineteenth win against the US which has only been able to win once against the five-time world champions.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Except for the change in headline, the story has been provided "AS-IS," "AS AVAILABLE, without any verification or editing from our side. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever