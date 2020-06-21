Brazil becomes second country to cross one million Coronavirus cases

A Mexican fighter is sanitised as he waits to receive supplies since arenas are closed. Pic/AFP

Brazil passed the bleak milestone of one million Coronavirus cases on Friday, reporting a new one-day record number of infections as the pandemic continues to surge in Latin America's largest country.

The health ministry said it had recorded 54,771 new infections, a jump it said was largely due to "instability" in its reporting system, which meant some states were reporting figures from multiple days.

That brought the total number of infections in Brazil to 10,32,913, with 48,954 deaths —second only to the United States worldwide. Experts say under-testing means the real numbers are probably much higher. The World Bank, meanwhile, forecasts Latin America's biggest economy will shrink by a record eight per cent this year.

Mexico halts reopening plans

Mexico City: Mexico City has delayed a planned reopening of businesses until the infections drop, its mayor has said, as cases continue to surge nationwide. The city had been hoping to open hotels and shopping centres on Saturday as part of its traffic-light system for easing

the lockdown.

World in a new, dangerous phase: WHO

Geneva, Switzerland: The World Health Organisation warned on Friday of a "new and dangerous phase" of the Coronavirus pandemic with people tiring of lockdowns, despite the disease's accelerating spread. Lockdowns imposed to halt the spread of the disease have caused crippling economic damage, but the WHO said the pandemic still posed a major threat. "The world is in a new and dangerous phase. Many people are understandably fed up with being at home... but the virus is still spreading fast," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

