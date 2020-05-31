Brazil COVID-19 death toll hits 27,878, surpassing hard-hit Spain

Brazil on Friday reached 27,878 Coronavirus deaths, official figures showed, surpassing the toll of hard-hit Spain and making it the country with the fifth-highest number of fatalities.

The epicentre of the South American Coronavirus outbreak, Brazil saw 1,124 deaths in 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said. It also had a record number of new cases—26,928 in one day —bringing the total number of infections to 4,65,166.

The United States, Britain, Italy and France lead the world in Coronavirus deaths. As of Friday, Spain had recorded 27,121 deaths, with virus fatalities there rapidly slowing. Brazil could soon surpass France, which has seen 28,714 deaths.

"There is no way to foresee when the outbreak will peak," the Ministry of Health said. Experts say the number of cases in Brazil could be 15 times higher than the confirmed figure because there has been no widespread testing.

Russia's Coronavirus cases near 4 lakh

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Russia rose by 8,952 to the 3,96,575, the third highest in the world, in the past 24 hours, the anti-Coronavirus crisis centre said on Saturday. That said, the total number of cases has increased by 2.3 per cent.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever