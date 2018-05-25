Brazil legend Ronaldinho is all set to marry his two fiancees Priscilla and Beatriz!

Ronaldinho started dating Beatriz in 2016 even while he was in a relationship with Priscilla, who he has been seeing for many years



Ronaldinho with Priscilla Coelho (left) and Beatriz Souza

Brazilian football great Ronaldinho, 38, who currently lives with his two fiancees, Priscilla Coelho and Beatriz Souza in Rio, is reportedly all set to marry them both this August.

According to reports in British tabloid, The Sun, the two women have been living with the former Barcelona star at his mansion since December last year. Ronaldinho started dating Beatriz in 2016 even while he was in a relationship with Priscilla, who he has been seeing for many years. The footballer gives both his ladies a monthly allowance of £1,500 (Rs 1.4 lakh approximately).

He recently gifted them the same perfume during an international trip the trio took together. According to Brazilian columnist Leo Dias, Ronaldinho proposed marriage to both Priscilla and Beatriz last year and even gave them engagement rings.

He will marry them at a private ceremony inside the upmarket Santa Monica condominium in Rio. It is learnt that his sister Deisi, is against Ronaldinho's polygamy and has refused to attend the wedding. Ronaldinho played a crucial part in Brazil winning the 2002 FIFA World Cup which was jointly held in Korea and Japan.

