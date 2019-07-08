Brazil lift Copa America 2019 trophy, Twitter reacts

football

Gremio forward Everton opened the scoring at the Maracana. Peru captain Paolo Guerrero netted from the penalty spot in the 44th minute.

Brazil celebrate Copa America win

Everton and Gabriel Jesus struck first-half goals before Richarlison converted a late penalty as hosts Brazil defeated Peru 3-1 in the Copa America final here on Sunday.

Gremio forward Everton opened the scoring at the Maracana. Peru captain Paolo Guerrero netted from the penalty spot in the 44th minute, Xinhua reported.

Jesus restored Brazil's lead by slotting in a cool finish after a counter-attack on the stroke of halftime.

Brazil were reduced to 10 men in the 70th minute when Jesus was shown a second yellow card for catching Carlos Zambrano with an elbow as both were jostling for the ball.

But the-five time world champions were unshaken and sealed the victory in the 90th minute when Richarlison held his nerve from the spot after Everton was brought down by Zambrano.

It is the ninth time that Brazil have lifted the football's oldest international continental trophy, which was first played in 1916.

Their last triumph came in 2007 when they beat Argentina 3-0 in Venezuela.

Twitter went berserk after Brazil won the Copa America, have a look:

Gabriel Jesus



Premier league âÂÂ

Fa cup âÂÂ

League cup âÂÂ

Copa America âÂÂ



Gr8 year for the young Brazilian #CopaAmericafinal pic.twitter.com/RPV9y0d8oe — Furqan Hussain (@furqan00055) July 7, 2019

This is definitely going to be a season that Firmino & Alisson will never EVER forget for the rest of their lives âÂ¤ï¸Â



Winning the Champions League & Copa America is absolutely outstanding. Congratulations to them both & of course the rest of the Brazilian squad #CopaAmericafinal pic.twitter.com/9voXV8ocWZ — Craig Houlden (@AnfieldAgenda) July 7, 2019

The most beautiful part of Brazil winning the Copa America is that Neymar wasn't in the squad. Such a player doesn't deserve a medal. #CopaAmericafinal — âÂ« ðÂÂ¨ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ ðÂÂ´.âÂ« (@abdallah_rm11) July 8, 2019

Hold up, this man got a sport bra on? #CopaAmericafinal pic.twitter.com/Izrl27uARJ — astros szn - Rockets will be BACK (@YoItsKenneth) July 8, 2019

Happy Victory! #CopaAmericafinal Brazilians In Austin TX and the whole nation for one nation! Brazilllll pic.twitter.com/dcMUwKsfMk — Camila Fontes (@MilaCFontes) July 8, 2019

Brazil are once again the champions of South America, defeating Peru 3-1 in the Copa América final and winning the tournament once again for the first time in 12 years.#CopaAmericafinal #CopaAmerica2019 #Brazil pic.twitter.com/1YbzK7AthJ — Nitya ðÂÂ®ðÂÂ³ (@_ImNitya_) July 8, 2019

Gabriel Jesus scored one goal and assisted another before being sent off as Brazil won a first #CopaAmerica2019 title in 12 years, beating Peru 3-1. #CopaAmericafinal



pic.twitter.com/fe24NG3oVm — Hasnain Shah (@Shahhasnain69) July 8, 2019

#DaniAlves is the first footballer to win 40 trophies #CopaAmericafinal pic.twitter.com/JI0s3lsJFb — IMM Football Drama (@DramaImm) July 8, 2019

With inputs from IANS

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates