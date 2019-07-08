Search

Brazil lift Copa America 2019 trophy, Twitter reacts

Updated: Jul 08, 2019, 14:49 IST | mid-day online desk

Gremio forward Everton opened the scoring at the Maracana. Peru captain Paolo Guerrero netted from the penalty spot in the 44th minute.

Brazil lift Copa America 2019 trophy, Twitter reacts
Brazil celebrate Copa America win

Everton and Gabriel Jesus struck first-half goals before Richarlison converted a late penalty as hosts Brazil defeated Peru 3-1 in the Copa America final here on Sunday.

Gremio forward Everton opened the scoring at the Maracana. Peru captain Paolo Guerrero netted from the penalty spot in the 44th minute, Xinhua reported.

Jesus restored Brazil's lead by slotting in a cool finish after a counter-attack on the stroke of halftime.

Brazil were reduced to 10 men in the 70th minute when Jesus was shown a second yellow card for catching Carlos Zambrano with an elbow as both were jostling for the ball.

But the-five time world champions were unshaken and sealed the victory in the 90th minute when Richarlison held his nerve from the spot after Everton was brought down by Zambrano.

It is the ninth time that Brazil have lifted the football's oldest international continental trophy, which was first played in 1916.

Their last triumph came in 2007 when they beat Argentina 3-0 in Venezuela.

Twitter went berserk after Brazil won the Copa America, have a look:

With inputs from IANS

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe

Tags

brazilsports newsfootball

Fan Gets Emotional After MS Dhoni's Retirement News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK