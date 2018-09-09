Brazil overcoming pain of World Cup exit, says coach Tite

football

The Selecao were dumped out of the tournament in Russia at the quarter-final stage by Belgium, with Neymar scoring twice in five matches

Brazil forward Neymar celebrates after scoring against United States at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Friday. Pic/Getty Images

Brazilian coach Tite said his players are getting over the pain of their World Cup exit after securing a 2-0 win against the USA in a friendly on Friday. The Selecao were dumped out of the tournament in Russia at the quarter-final stage by Belgium, with Neymar scoring twice in five matches.



Tite

But he rolled home a soft penalty just before the break after Roberto Firmino had given Brazil the lead in the 11th minute. "It was above my expectation, it did not have brilliance at all times, but the offensive opportunities are there," Tite said. "We are getting back on top of a pain and frustration of elimination."

Looking forward to the side's next friendly against El Salvador on Tuesday, he said: "In the second game, there will be a greater opportunity for others to start. Opportunity of some, responsibility to perform for others." Brazil held firm despite the USA trying to find space in their opponent's half and saw out a comfortable win.

