Brazil presidential candidate 'fine' after knife attack at rally

international

Bolsonaro underwent surgery for multiple wounds to his mid-section

Right-wing presidential frontrunner Jair Bolsonaro was attacked with a knife while campaigning in Brazil - but escaped with just minor injuries, his son said.

Bolsonaro underwent surgery for multiple wounds to his mid-section. The attacker was arrested immediately and identified as Adelio Bispo de Oliveira - said to have been a member of the PSOL party.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever