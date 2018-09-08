Search

Brazil presidential candidate 'fine' after knife attack at rally

Sep 08, 2018, 08:35 IST | Agencies

Bolsonaro underwent surgery for multiple wounds to his mid-section

Right-wing presidential frontrunner Jair Bolsonaro was attacked with a knife while campaigning in Brazil - but escaped with just minor injuries, his son said.

Bolsonaro underwent surgery for multiple wounds to his mid-section. The attacker was arrested immediately and identified as Adelio Bispo de Oliveira - said to have been a member of the PSOL party.

