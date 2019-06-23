Search

Brazil skipper Dani Alves leaves PSG after 2 seasons

Published: Jun 23, 2019, 17:23 IST | IANS

Former Barcelona player Dani Alves is all set to leave Paris Saint Germain after 2 seasons

Brazil skipper Dani Alves leaves PSG after 2 seasons
Dani Alves

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) defender Dani Alves is set to close his two-year spell at the French side, the Brazilian international player confirmed on Sunday.

The 36-year-old, who has not yet revealed his next destination, made 73 appearances and scored eight goals for PSG after joining in 2017 from Juventus, Efe news reported.

"Today I close another cycle in my life, a cycle of victory, learning and experiences," Alves wrote in an Instagram post.

Alves thanked PSG for "the opportunity to together write a page in the history of this club".

"It was two years of resilience and continuous reinventing to fulfil my mission, but in life everything has a beginning, a middle and an end and now the time has come to put that final point here," the former Barcelona defender added.

Alves won two Ligue 1 titles, a Coupe de France and a Coupe de la Ligue during his time at PSG.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe

Tags

footballpsg

Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya goof around with kids during training

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK