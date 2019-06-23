Brazil skipper Dani Alves leaves PSG after 2 seasons

football

Former Barcelona player Dani Alves is all set to leave Paris Saint Germain after 2 seasons

Dani Alves

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) defender Dani Alves is set to close his two-year spell at the French side, the Brazilian international player confirmed on Sunday.

The 36-year-old, who has not yet revealed his next destination, made 73 appearances and scored eight goals for PSG after joining in 2017 from Juventus, Efe news reported.

"Today I close another cycle in my life, a cycle of victory, learning and experiences," Alves wrote in an Instagram post.

Alves thanked PSG for "the opportunity to together write a page in the history of this club".

"It was two years of resilience and continuous reinventing to fulfil my mission, but in life everything has a beginning, a middle and an end and now the time has come to put that final point here," the former Barcelona defender added.

Alves won two Ligue 1 titles, a Coupe de France and a Coupe de la Ligue during his time at PSG.

