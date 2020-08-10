Brazil surpasses grim milestone of 1,00,000 deaths from COVID-19

Brazil surpassed a grim milestone of 1,00,000 deaths from COVID-19 on Saturday night, and five months after the first reported case the country has not shown signs of crushing the disease.

The nation has been reporting an average of over 1,000 daily deaths from the pandemic since late May and reported 905 for the latest 24-hour period.

The Health Ministry said there had been 3,012,412 cases. In a tribute to COVID-19 victims, protesters placed crosses on the sand on the famed Copacabana beach and released 1,000 red balloons into the sky. The protest was organised by non-governmental group Rio de Paz.

People also protested against Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro for the way he has handled the pandemic. Bolsonaro has been a consistent sceptic about the impact of the disease and an advocate of lifting restrictions on the economy. He has frequently mingled in crowds, sometimes without a mask.

"We reach that mark (1,00,543) and many people seem to not see it, both among the government and our people. Death became normal," said Marcio do Nascimento Silva, a 56-year-old taxi driver who lost his children in the pandemic.

1,66,521 in Vietnam under quarantine

Vietnam reported 21 more cases on August 8 evening, taking the national count to 810. There are currently 1,66,521 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients or entering Vietnam from pandemic-hit regions are being quarantined nationwide, including 6,929 at hospitals, 24,446 at other concentrated quarantine facilities and 135,146 at their homes.

