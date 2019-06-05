Brazilian arrested with 1kg cocaine from Mumbai airport

crime

The cocaine was worth Rs 5 crore and the accused hid it inside his body

Representational image

A 24-year old Brazilian national was arrested from the Mumbai international airport for smuggling around 1kg of cocaine.

The cocaine was worth Rs 5 crore and the accused hid it inside his body. According to Narcotic Control Bureau, the accused, Jhonatan Parreirra, stuffed 910 grams of the contraband into 75 capsules and swallowed them before he flew to Mumbai from Brazil.

NCB officials intercepted Parreira when he landed at the airport on May 27, following a tip-off. The official from NCB's Mumbai zonal unit who arrested him said, We detained him and took him to JJ Hospital for x-ray test after taking court's permission. The x-ray report confirmed the presence of some foreign object in his body."

Top stories of the day

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates