Brazilian births world's first 'dead' womb transplant baby

The donor was 45 years old and died of subarachnoid haemorrhage. The uterus was removed from the donor and then transplanted into the recipient

The baby girl was born via Caesarean section in December 2017. PIC/AP

In a world-first, a Brazilian woman who received a womb transplant from a deceased donor, has successfully given birth to a baby girl, according to a case report published in The Lancet journal.

The report shows that uterus transplants from deceased donors are feasible, without the need for live donors. Currently, uterus donation is only available for women with family members who are willing to donate.

The surgery took place in September 2016. The recipient of the uterus was a 32 year-old woman born without a uterus. She had one in-vitro fertilisation (IVF) cycle four months before transplant, resulting in eight fertilised eggs which were cryopreserved. The donor was 45 years old and died of subarachnoid haemorrhage. The uterus was removed from the donor and then transplanted into the recipient.

The fertilised eggs were implanted after seven months. The doctors were able to implant the fertilised eggs into the transplant uterus much earlier than previous uterus transplants. Ten days after implantation, the recipient was confirmed to be pregnant. The baby girl was born via caesarean section at 35 weeks and three days, in December 2017.

