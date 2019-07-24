Brazilian caught with Rs 24 crore worth of cocaine at Mumbai airport

crime

The passenger was identified as Rodrigo Dos Santos Alves who had travelled from Sao Paulo in Brazil to Addis Ababa in Ethiopia on July 21, and from there to Mumbai

Representational picture

The Air Intelligence Unit of customs have arrested a foreign national at the International airport and recovered cocaine worth Rs 24 crore during a personal search. The cocaine recovered is this year's biggest drug haul yet.

The passenger was identified as Rodrigo Dos Santos Alves who had travelled from Sao Paulo in Brazil to Addis Ababa in Ethiopia on July 21, and from there to Mumbai. According to Customs, based on profiling and intelligence, the officers of the Air Intelligence Unit, Customs, intercepted the passenger on July 22. A personal search resulted in the recovery of 4,015 grams of white powder purported to be cocaine, which was kept in two tranparent plastic pouches and concealed on his person with the help of adhesive tape.

"There was an input about somebody carrying drugs on the airline but there was no information on who exactly it was. The accused was stopped and searched based on suspicion and the drugs were found taped to his body. He is a Brazilian national and has admitted to possessing, carrying and concealing the drugs," said a senior Customs official.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates