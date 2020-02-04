Brazilian football star Neymar throws lavish birthday party at nightclub

Brzail and PSG football superstar Neymar celebrated his birthday three days in advance with a lavish party in Paris on Sunday.

The forward, who turns 28 tomorrow, was joined by his friends and teammates in an all-white theme at a nightclub near the iconic Eiffel Tower. Teammates like French World Cup-winning striker Kylian Mbappe, Uruguay forward Edinson Cavani, Argentine midfielders Angel Di Maria and Mauro Icardi were in attendance.

