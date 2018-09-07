Brazilian presidential candidate stabbed at rally; currently stable

international

Bolsonaro is one of the most controversial candidates in the current electoral round because he is a defender of Brazil's 1964-1984 military dictatorship. He is also facing court proceedings for inciting violence

Jair Bolsonaro. Pic/Twitter Jair Bolsonaro

Brazil's front-running far-right presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro was stabbed during a rally while campaigning for next month's election. On Thursday, Bolsonaro, notorious for making racist, sexist and homophobic remarks, was being led through a crowd on the shoulders of supporters in Juiz de Fora city in the southern state of Minhas Gervais when an assailant stabbed him from the front and he appeared to scream in pain, reports CNN.

He tweeted: Jair Bolsonaro is stronger than ever and ready to be elected president of Brazil in the first round! God has just given us one more sign that good will overcome evil! Thank you to all who have given us strength in this very difficult time! Brazil above all, God above all!

Jair Bolsonaro está mais forte do que nunca e pronto para ser eleito Presidente do Brasil no 1° TURNO!

Deus acaba de nos dar mais um sinal de que o bem vencerá o mal!

Obrigado a todos que nos deram força nesse momento muito difícil!

Brasil acima de tudo, Deus acima de todos! pic.twitter.com/iijlCFBhE1 — Flavio Bolsonaro 177 Senador_RJ (@FlavioBolsonaro) September 7, 2018

Known to many of his countrymen as the "Brazilian Trump", Bolsonaro was taken to a hospital where medical officials and his family said he was in a stable condition. "Unfortunately it was more serious than we hoped," tweeted his son Flavio Bolsonaro.

"The wound reached part of his liver, lung, and intestine. He lost a lot of blood, reaching the hospital... Almost dead... His condition now seems stable. Please pray!" Brazil's federal police said that they arrested a man identified as Adelio Bispo de Oliveira, 40, whom a group of people tried to lynch after accusing him of staging the attack, reports Efe news.

Bolsonaro is one of the most controversial candidates in the current electoral round because he is a defender of Brazil's 1964-1984 military dictatorship. He is also facing court proceedings for inciting violence.

According to a voter survey released on Wednesday, the rightist would finish first in the October 7 election if imprisoned former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, whose candidacy was declared invalid by election authorities does not participate, but he would lose in a runoff. Lula was heading all the voter surveys with some 40 percent support but recently he was declared "ineligible" to run because of his conviction on corruption charges.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever