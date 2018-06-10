Brazil's tennis great Maria Bueno no more

She had been suffering from mouth cancer since last year and was hospitalised in May

Marion Bueno with her Wimbledon singles trophy in 1964. Pic/Getty Images

Maria Bueno, the Brazilian "queen" of tennis, who won three Wimbledon and four US championship singles titles, died on Friday in Sao Paulo at age 78, the hospital where she was being treated said. She had been suffering from mouth cancer since last year and was hospitalised in May.

