Break A Leg 2: Shakti Mohan is all set to entertain us all over again
Shakti Mohan is all set to be back with the second season of Break A Leg and we cannot wait!
Dancer-choreographer and popular TV personality Shakti Mohan is set to return with the second part of her web series Break A Leg.
The show marked her foray into web production. The second part will show Shakti's effort in bringing together non-dancer personalities and convincing them to give a go at professional dance styles while engaging in candid anecdotes, dancing drills, and face-off battles.
"Dance, like they say, speaks a universal language and I am super excited to produce and present Season 2 of Break A Leg. It's going to be unique in every way. I feel every day is a blessing because as I never expected to be where I am. I am surprised at every opportunity to realise how I am chosen for this," Shakti said.
The title track of season 2 is composed by Harsh Upadhyay with Vishal Dadlani and Neeti Mohan on the vocals. Co-produced by ITW Playworx and Nritya Shakti, the video is directed by Punit J Pathak and features the Mohan sisters.
Talking about the song, Dadlani said: "Shakti is a dear friend and someone I admire for her dedication to dance and dance education. Her show, Break A Leg, while also hilarious, showed us in Season 1, that anyone can really dance. Season 2 will be even bigger and better! The title song by Harsh Upadhyay has a great groove and I really enjoyed singing it, as well as shooting the video! Working with Neeti Mohan is always a joy, so overall, I guess all I was doing was having a good time!"
To this, Neeti added: "Break A Leg Season 2 is going to be amazing. I'm so happy to be part of this project. Viewers loved the unique concept and found it very entertaining in Season 1 and I'm sure it's going to be even more epic this time around. I am certain that all dancers worldwide are going to love it."
Watch the promo right here:
View this post on Instagram
Super duper excited to share the teaser of Break A Leg 2. The music video releases tomorrow on @NrityaShakti‘s YouTube channelðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¼ðÂÂÂ¤ÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¼ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¥ Music: @harsh8harsh Singers : @vishaldadlani @neetimohan18 DOP: @vikrantthakur Director: @punitjpathakofficial @chowenlai @muskkaanjaferi @jagtap721 @swati.gamit.shah @hardik_did @aiishwaryanair @muktimohan @frontrowgypsy @premavshetty @neerajnavare.makeupartist @saachivj @dwyessh_hairwizard @nancyshahh @tanujnow_fauj @mr.shantanusingh @yogeshsingh3 @n.y.bae @letspurplle #breakaleg #breakaleg2 @nrityashakti @itwplayworx @itwplayworxuk #NrityaShakti #season2 #ShaktiMohan #nybae #vishaldadlani #neetimohan #harshupadhyay #musicvideo #chatshow #dance
The eight-episode show will feature 8 celebrities. It will go live in mid-January 2020 on Nritya Shakti Youtube channel.
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe