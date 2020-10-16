Break ke baad! After NCB questioning, Deepika Padukone is back in front of the camera

The tumult of the past few weeks behind her, Deepika Padukone is finally where she belongs — in front of the camera. The actor, who had to rush to Mumbai on September 24 when summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau in the drugs case, returned to Goa last week to resume the shoot of Shakun Batra's yet-untitled film that also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday.

A source reveals that Deepika Padukone picked up the shoot from where she had left it off. "Deepika was in good spirits as she joined the unit last Thursday. Since there had been a 10-day-plus break, Shakun wanted her to ease into the process. She shot a light-hearted scene with Siddhant and Ananya," says the source. While Batra has been tight-lipped about the film, choosing to only describe it as a "domestic noir" offering, the source says the story revolves around two young couples. "The movie studies the relationship dynamics between four friends who go on a road trip."

After several delays due to the pandemic, the Karan Johar production went on floors in Goa in the second week of September. The unit, which has adopted the bio-bubble mode, has been put up at the Vivanta Goa hotel in Panjim. "When Deepika was in Mumbai, Shakun shot the combination scenes of Siddhant and Ananya," adds the source.

