Break silence over MJ Akbar, Congress tells PM Narendra Modi

Oct 14, 2018, 15:21 IST | IANS

Congress on Sunday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to break his silence over his ministerial colleague M.J. Akbar

MJ Akbar

The Congress on Sunday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to break his silence over his ministerial colleague M.J. Akbar, who is facing allegations of sexual harassment.

"It is a question of women's dignity, security and safety. It was expected that the Minister concerned would give an immediate explanation," Congress leader Anand Sharma said.

"But it was equally the duty of the Prime Minister, Constitutional duty and moral duty, to speak. Why the Prime Minister has chosen to be silent is the fundamental question. Tell the country what your views are," Sharma told reporters.

Union Minister of State for External Affairs M.J. Akbar earlier on Sunday returned from an official tour abroad and said he would issue a statement over the allegations.

Many female journalists have accused Akbar of sexual harassment and inappropriate behaviour at various stages of his journalistic career.

