Break the ice

Updated: Feb 02, 2020, 10:29 IST | Nasrin Modak Siddiqi | Mumbai

Ditch the mall roads and main town tourist traffic to enjoy the ski holiday of your dreams at these five destinations

Tourists ski on snow covered hills on a sunny day at Kufri. Pic/Getty Images
Kufri
This one receives the maximum footfall from all over the country due to its proximity to Shimla, making it one of the oldest skiing slopes in Himachal Pradesh. The region is covered with snow during this season with tall pines and deodars, making it look like an enchanted forest under snow. The great Himalayan National Park sees visitors too. Do take time to catch a glimpse of the Himalayan aviary with its many mountain birds.

Price: Rs 300 onwards
Skiing season: November to February.
Perfect for: Amateur and seasoned skiers
Book at: www.holidify.com

An instructor skiing at Auli, Uttarakhand. Pic/Getty Images
Auli, Uttaranchal
The international skiing community declared it as one of the best skiing grounds in the world. Certainly so, as the valley recedes underneath an alluring thick blanket of snow for one to enjoy the feeling of gliding on ice. Skiing in Auli means experiencing views of eight peaks and snow-covered evergreen conifers and oak forests. If you go skiing in the Gorson Reserve forest, you’ll spot rare Himalayan wildlife including the snow leopard.

Price: Seven-day skiing courses begin at Rs 15,000
Skiing season: November to February.
Perfect for: Expert/Seasoned skiers
Book at: www.gmvnonline.com

Solang Nala, Himachal Pradesh
This small, side-valley at the top of Kullu offers scenic views of mountains, beautiful glaciers and the gently flowing Beas. Solang Nala doubles up as a snowy resort in the winters and with its perfect combination of serenity, adventure and beauty, you can indulge in intense ski lifts or even smaller lifts and jumps.

Price: Starting from R650
Skiing season: February to mid-April
Perfect for: Amateur skiing
Book with: www.thrillophilia.com

A child sliding at Zero point, in North Sikkim in Yumthang
Yumthang and Phuni, North Sikkim
In winters, a thick blanket of snow covers the valley that is surrounded by lofty mountains. This makes it the perfect space to practice your snow plough positions before you can finally put them to test at difficult destinations. Thanks to the conscious efforts of the Sikkim Mountaineering Association (SMA), Phuni Valley, about 10 km from Yumthang, is slowly evolving as a popular skiing destination.

Price: Starting from R1,200 per adult/session
Skiing season: November to March
Perfect for: Amateur skiing
Book with: www.tourism-of-india.com

Munsiyari, Uttarakhand
The location has picked up in popularity, attracting skiing enthusiasts with its breathtaking beauty. Fondly called Little Kashmir, Munsyari offers incredible panoramic views—it’s the closest you can get to experiencing the marvellous Greater Himalayas. The two most popular slopes for skiing are Betulidhar and the Khaliya top where you must ski at sunrise—when the clear blue sky presents a stunning display of rich, deep reds. In fact, Khaliya offers mystical views of Nanda Devi and Panchachuli Range that add to the experience.

Price: Rs 7,000 onwards including accommodation
Skiing season:
December to Feburary
Perfect for: Skilled skiing
Book with: www.thrillophilia.com

