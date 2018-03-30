Break up with 'fake' Steve Smith: Social media fans tell his fiancee Dani Willis

Social media users urge Steve Smith's fiancee Willis to cancel their September wedding



Dani Willis

After a distraught Steve Smith, 28, accepted full responsibility for the ball-tampering scandal that has rocked Australian cricket leading to him being banned for one year, social media users have urged his fiancee Dani Willis, 27, to dump him. The couple were scheduled to get married this September, after Steve Smith proposed to Willis, a law graduate from Sydney, atop the Rockefeller Center in New York in June last year.

"Is that you... have told your husband to cheat, better divorce him. As a lawyer you have to do it," one online user wrote to Willis. Another added, "Maybe as a lawyer you can defend your husband."

A third commented over a picture Willis uploaded on Instagram a few days ago: "@dani_willis will u break up with the fake person @steve_smith49." Another online critic took a sarcastic dig at Willis. "Hope she enjoys papadums. She'll be living in India for the next 20 yrs watching him play IPL."

However, there was some comfort for the lady too. "He is a cheat. (However) I don't agree with harassing @dani_willis. She has done nothing wrong," one supporter wrote. Another felt: "Get stuck into him, granted, but it's got nothing to do with her!!"

