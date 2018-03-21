Breakfast of Champions: Best eateries to kick-start your day in Mumbai

Caffeine to clear your mind and food to seize the day - the nominees for the Best New Coffee Shop/Cafe category of The Guide Restaurant Awards 2018 are guaranteed to kick-start your day

The Guide Restaurant Awards 2018: 101 finalists — the best talent from food, drink and nightlife — battle it out for 35 top honours handed out on April 3 at a glittering awards ceremony. Who stands a chance to win? You, our readers, will be the first to know.

Be it a starlet wishing to get snapped by the paparazzi or working professionals wanting to clear brain fog to come up with a path-bre­aking strategy that will blow their boss' socks off — a trip to the coffee shop unites many. If you, like us, are picky about finding the perfect coffee shop, you would understand the challenges we faced to pick Mumbai's favourite new café. Here are some of the best breakfast options whipped up by our nominees, for you to make your next coffee run worthwhile.

All-American breakfast

Poetry by Love & Cheescake

If you love being spoilt for choice this café offers à la carte options that include eggs, oatmeal, fruit plates and seasonal specials. And if you have a tough time taking a call, try their fixed spreads — continental, all-American, English and vegetarian breakfasts. The all-American breakfast includes a selection of beverages (from juices to hot chocolate), bread basket, varied butters, cereal, hash brown, and a choice between egg preparations, cereal, pancake or waffle.

Time 8 am to 12 am

At Across all outlets.

Call 8291295412 (Bandra)

Cost Rs.650

Custard cruffin

Blue Tokai

If a cup of perfect coffee is all that matters to you, this is the place to be. The coffee experts offer a variety of estate blends, served hot, cold or in the nitro coffee way (they offer vegan and lactose-free options too). And to complete your meal, pick our favourite custard cruffin — it's a cross between a croissant and a muffin. Not much to dislike here.

Time 9 am to 9 pm (Mahalaxmi)

At Bandra and Mahalaxmi.

Call 9820095887 (Mahalaxmi)

Cost Rs.150

Veggie tartine

Le15 Cafe

Half the battle for the day is won when your first meal looks so pretty. The veggie tartine by the café is sour dough tartine with roasted tomatoes, sautéed spinach, caramelised onions and creamy hummus. Also try Pooja's omelette, a French omelette stuffed with cheese and grilled mushrooms.

Time 9 am to 11 pm

At Lansdowne House, Colaba.

Call 9769341994

Cost Rs.325

King's breakfast

Bombay Coffee House

Experts say that breakfast should be your biggest meal of the day, something to keep you energised for the day. And the king's breakfast here with a choice of eggs, hash browns, croissant/toast, masala baked beans, sausages/bacon, grilled tomato, waffle, and coffee or tea, is the perfect load of carbs and protein that you need to get charged.

Time 9 am to 12.30 am

At Bandra and Kurla.

Call 33956131 (Bandra)

Cost Rs.550

