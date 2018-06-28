Breaking: 40 passengers injured in major bus accident at Alibaug

While one bus was on its way from Panvel to Alibaug, the other one was travelling from Murud to Swargate

The bus that collided

A major bus accident took place near Alibaug in Raigad division at 9.30 am on Thursday morning, injuring 40 persons as per initial reports received. A Maharashtra State Transport Shivshahi and another bus were involved in a head-on collision that damaged both vehicles extensively.

The accident occurred near Karle Khind village. While one bus was on its way from Panvel to Alibaug, the other one was travelling from Murud to Swargate. More details are awaited. The injured passengers are currently being transported to Mumbai.

